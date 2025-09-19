DEMOCRATIC UNION PARTY PRESIDENT ACKIM NJOVU CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL AND PROSECUTION OF RTSA CEO OVER TRIBAL REMARKS





As President of the Democratic Union, I stand in unwavering condemnation of the tribal remarks allegedly made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Amon Mweemba. These comments are not only deeply offensive, but they are also a betrayal of the values that bind us together as one Zambia, one nation.





Tribalism is a poison that corrodes the soul of our democracy. When it is voiced by a public servant entrusted with national responsibility, it becomes a threat to peace, unity, and progress. The Democratic Union will not tolerate such divisive rhetoric, and we call for swift and decisive action.





We demand the following:



– Immediate Dismissal: The RTSA CEO must be removed from office without delay. Leadership must reflect the principles of inclusivity, integrity, and respect for all Zambians regardless of tribe or origin.





– Criminal Prosecution: Hate speech is not protected under the law, it is punishable. We call upon the Zambia Police Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions to initiate legal proceedings against the CEO for inciting tribal hatred.





– Institutional Accountability: RTSA must issue a formal apology to the Zambian people and undertake internal reforms to ensure that tribalism is eradicated from its culture and operations.





Zambia is a tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. Our diversity is our strength, not a weakness to be exploited by those in power. The Democratic Union remains committed to defending the dignity of every citizen and upholding the values of unity, justice, and equality.





Let this moment serve as a reminder: We will not be divided. We will not be silenced. We will not rest until justice prevails.



Ackim Antony Njobvu

President, Democratic Union – DU