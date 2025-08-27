Democratic Union President Njobvu assures HH of  protection after 2026 general  elections

President Njobvu assures HH of protection after elections



By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has assured republican President Hakainde Hichilema of total protection once he loses the 2026 general elections.





Njobvu, who recently projected that they would be gnashing of teeth by UPND members should the opposition Tonse alliance scoop the elections, has assured President Hichilema that he has nothing to worry about after next year’s elections.





The outspoken politician further urged Zambians to rally behind the DU being a sober political grouping that aim to among others, unite the opposition and ruling for the continued national peace.





He said voting for either UPND or PF and its alliance would bring more hatred and problems in the country.





“To my brother, President Hakainde Hichilema, I want to assure that once you hand over power to the Democratic Union in 2026, you will fully be protected,” he said.





The opposition leader has however expressed confidence that there would be a smooth and peaceful transition of power in 2026 from the UPND to the DU.





“You have nothing to fear, for we believe in peaceful transition, respect, and safeguarding the dignity of all leaders,” he added.





He further said the DU aims to restore dignity, hope and prosperity for all.





“My commitment to you people of Zambia is that once you vote for the Democratic Union, you are assured of real change and meaningful development that we have been crying for, because the DU is a whole different political project from others, ” he added.



