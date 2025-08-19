DEMOCRATIC UNION TO CONTEST 2026 ELECTIONS.





The Democratic Union (DU) has officially confirmed its participation in the 2026 general elections, with party president Ackim Antony Njobvu positioning himself as a champion of youth leadership and girl child empowerment.





Speaking in Lusaka over the weekend, Mr. Njobvu served as guest of honor at a girls’ boot camp organized by Rev. Maria Sadoki at the Sanctuary of Mercy. He used the platform to encourage young people to recognize their potential and prepare to take up leadership roles.





“We encouraged the girl child to find her worth and pursue good things in life. We believe it is time for the youth, including the girl child, to begin running the affairs of our beautiful country if desired change is to take place,” he said.





Mr. Njobvu, who will represent the Democratic Union in the 2026 presidential race, said the party is building a broad-based movement that reflects the aspirations of Zambia’s young population. He called on all young people to rise and unite behind a vision of change.



“It is our time to govern now, and together we can,” he declared.



The boot camp brought together girls from diverse backgrounds to receive mentorship in life skills, intellectual development, and spiritual growth. Rev. Sadoki praised the involvement of leaders like Mr. Njobvu, noting that it demonstrated commitment to building a stronger future for the youth.





Political analysts say the Democratic Union’s growing presence in grassroots initiatives such as youth empowerment is signaling its intent to position itself as a serious contender in 2026.



©️ KUMWESU | August 19, 2025