Democrats are demanding Trump submit to a public cognitive test — and the details are alarming.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has sent an official letter to White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella demanding a cognitive screening with results released publicly by April 24. In the letter, Raskin states that Americans have watched Trump’s public statements turn “increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.”

This isn’t coming from anonymous sources. This is a formal, official demand from a senior member of Congress — in writing — to the President’s own doctor.

And here’s what makes it worse.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about taking cognitive tests since returning to office. He’s brought it up himself, unprompted, multiple times. Yet when reporters ask the White House for the actual results? Silence. Evasion. Nothing.

You don’t brag about a test you passed and then refuse to show the results. That’s not how confidence works. That’s how cover-ups work.

Raskin is also demanding the White House physician appear before Congress under oath.

Under. Oath.

This is not a political stunt. This is elected officials doing exactly what they are supposed to do when a 79-year-old president is making threats about destroying civilizations before breakfast and posting all-caps meltdowns at dawn.

The question is no longer whether Democrats are concerned. The question is whether Republicans will keep looking the other way.- Really American