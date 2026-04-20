Democrats Demand 25th Amendment After Trump Booted From His Own Military Briefing





A bombshell report has Washington on edge after White House insiders revealed that President Trump was removed from a military briefing on a rescue operation for two American airmen downed in Iran, with senior aides choosing to update him periodically rather than keep him in the room. The reason? An hours-long meltdown that left staffers alarmed and scrambling.





According to the report, Trump spent the briefing screaming at aides about gas prices and drawing obsessive comparisons to the 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis, consumed by fears that a failed rescue could end his presidency the way Jimmy Carter’s did.





New York Congressman Dan Goldman wasted no time responding. “The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy,” Goldman wrote on X. “Trump is not well. We need the 25th Amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.”





Goldman’s call echoes a formal legislative push already underway. House Judiciary Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has introduced a bill to establish a Commission on Presidential Capacity, citing a pattern of erratic behavior that includes feuding with the Pope, posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ, and issuing doomsday threats on social media.





The calls are landing against a grim political backdrop. A fresh NBC News poll shows 63 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s overall job performance, with 50 percent saying they strongly disapprove. Only one in three Americans approve of his handling of the war with Iran, which has already claimed the lives of 13 American service members.- Really American