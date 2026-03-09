Democrats Hijack Jesse Jackson’s Funeral, Ignore Family Pleas to Keep Politics Out and Turn It Into Anti-Trump Tirade





The Rev. Jesse Jackson deserved a dignified farewell honoring his lifelong fight for civil rights and justice. Instead, Democrats turned his March 6, 2026, memorial service in Chicago into a partisan spectacle, directly defying the explicit request from his own family.





Jesse Jackson Jr. made it crystal clear before the service: leave politics at the door. “Do not bring your politics out of respect to Rev. Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived,” he said publicly, welcoming people from all sides—Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative—because his father’s legacy was broad enough to unite Americans. The family wanted a celebration of faith, service, and unity, not a campaign rally.





But Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Kamala Harris ignored that plea. They used the pulpit to lecture on democracy’s “assaults,” hint cruel leaders were reaping rewards, and lament the current political climate under President Trump—without naming him directly in some cases, but the target was obvious. Obama warned of “cruelty and corruption,” Biden and Clinton echoed calls to action that sounded more like midterm stump speeches, and Harris noted it was hard to believe Jackson wasn’t around to help America “get through” Trump’s presidency.





Even Jesse Jackson Jr. later fired back, saying he listened for hours to “three United States presidents who did not know Jesse Jackson.” The family felt the speakers exploited the moment for their own agenda rather than truly honoring the man they claimed to revere.





Adding insult to injury, Jesse Jackson had a history of pragmatic respect with Donald Trump. The two worked together on real issues like economic revival in Harlem decades ago—mutual acknowledgment across party lines when it served the community. Yet Democrats couldn’t resist dragging Trump into a homegoing service, turning grief into grievance.





A viral video from a frustrated Black American woman captured the raw outrage many feel: “You damn Democrats f*cked over Jesse Jackson funeral, made it about you, and tried to insult Trump while standing over his body. That’s low. That’s disrespectful. That’s why people are walkin away from y’all. Black folks see it now. We tired.”





She went on to blast the hypocrisy: Obama acting like Jesse’s best friend, Biden mumbling, Clinton smiling like it was a campaign stop, Harris told to sit down. “Y’all didn’t even know him like that,” she said, echoing Jackson Jr.’s point. “Jesse fought for justice, for poor people, for everybody. He didn’t hate Trump—he worked with folks across the aisle when it made sense. But y’all turned his goodbye into a hate fest. Shame on you.”





This wasn’t mourning; it was manipulation. Democrats showed up for the cameras, used a civil rights icon’s death to score political points, then vanished until the next election cycle.

The disrespect to the Jackson family and to Rev. Jackson’s actual legacy is glaring. Black Americans—and all Americans—deserve better than to have a funeral weaponized for partisan attacks.





Rest in peace, Reverend Jackson. You earned a tribute of genuine respect, not this circus.