DENMARK BASED LEGAL SCHOLAR KAKONDE ENDORSES HARRY KALABA



We fully support President Saboi’s statement that President Harry Kalaba is one of the most sellable political candidates in Zambia today. In the 2021 general elections as per the electoral commission of Zambia results, he came out third despite limited resources clearly demonstrating his national appeal. With the current shifts in the political landscape, he stands an even better chance to win the presidency as he has been Consistent with talking for the masses.





President Kalaba is a tested and proven leader. His service spans both civil and political spheres, having worked in the Ministry of Works and Supply, Ministry of Lands, and Cabinet Office. He later served as Member of Parliament for Bahati, Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Minister of Lands and Environmental Protection, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.





As MP for Bahati, he served with dedication ensuring that key inputs were delivered to farmers, pushing for better road accessibility, and consistently representing his constituents with integrity. While an MP’s powers are limited by resources and scope, he did his best to uplift the constituency.





Zambia needs a leader who is not a product of trial and error, but one who understands governance and delivers results. We therefore appeal to all Zambians to rally behind President Kalaba and give him the necessary support to lead the country into a better future.





President Kalaba has also never shown hatred to his aggressors who sponsored people to destroy his earlier party.



Misheck Kakonde

Legal scholar and political scientist