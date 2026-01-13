🇩🇰🇬🇱🇺🇸 Denmark to meet US on Greenland after Trump ramps up acquisition threats



Denmark said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week to discuss Greenland.

The talks follow requests from both Denmark and Greenland amid escalating statements from President Donald Trump about acquiring the Arctic territory.





On Friday, Trump said the United States would “do something on Greenland whether they like it or not,” arguing that if Washington does not act, “Russia or China will take over.” His administration has also not ruled out the use of military force to gain control of the mineral rich island.





The rhetoric has drawn sharp reactions across the region. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden is “highly critical” of the US language toward Denmark and Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that threatening a NATO ally would cause “everything to stop,” raising the prospect of a serious rupture within the alliance.