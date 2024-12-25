Denzel Washington Gets Ready To Do God’s Work After Baptism

Actor Denzel Washington is considering a new role in life as he gets closer to retirement. The multi-award-winning performer is said to be on his way to becoming a minister of the gospel.

The Gladiator 2 actor began his spiritual journey on December 21, reportedly after he was baptized at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ.

The ceremony, according to sources, was streamed live on Facebook by the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern, New York.

Denzel was reportedly seen in a white baptismal gown before changing into another casual gown, with his wife Pauletta making a few statements.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it. So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference,” she stated.

Denzel explained why he was embarking on the spiritual journey, emphasizing it was a perfect moment to take the step.

“In one week I turn 70… It took a while but I’m here. If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit,” he said. The ceremony was said to be his first step to getting a license to become a Minister of the Gospel.

In October, Pauletta Washington, wife of actor Denzel Washington, provided some peek into what has kept their marriage going for over four decades.

She granted an interview at the premiere of the upcoming movie The Piano Lesson, which their 33-year-old son, Malcolm Washington, directed.

Mr. and Mrs. Washington tied the knot in June 1983, and now Pauletta believes “lots of prayers” and “basic love” for one another have been key ingredients in their long-lasting relationship.

“We work at it…It’s not that you sit there and you go like, ‘Oh, you know…There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. But it’s the basic love that we have for each other,” she stated.

Pauletta’s remarks attracted commendation from some social media users who urged them to keep up the spirit of the union.