Celebrated Hollywood star, Denzel Washington is making it clear – he wants nothing to do with cancel culture.

In a candid conversation with Complex, the Oscar-winning actor dismissed the idea of being “canceled,” saying public support and social media followers don’t define him.

When asked if he worries about cancel culture, Washington pushed back:

“What does that mean, to be canceled? Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?”

The interviewer suggested that “followers now are currency,” but Washington was unmoved.

“I don’t care who’s following who. You can’t lead and follow at the same time. I don’t follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around — it ain’t working out so well.”

He added with a laugh, “You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up.”

Washington made the comments while sitting alongside longtime collaborator Spike Lee during promotions for their new project, Highest 2 Lowest. Lee echoed the sentiment, saying simply, “I could care less.”

The Training Day star’s stance reflects a broader philosophy he’s held throughout his decades-long career: focus on faith, family, and craft over public approval.

Washington’s latest career milestone underscores his staying power in Hollywood. Earlier this year, he earned his 11th Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Gladiator II, becoming the most-nominated Black actor in the history of the awards. He went on to win Best Supporting Actor for his role as Macrinus.

Despite swirling retirement rumors, Washington clarified he isn’t stepping away just yet.

“I didn’t say I was going to retire,” he told BuzzFeed. “I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera — maybe five years out. Life has three parts: you learn, you earn, you return. I’m in the return part of life.”