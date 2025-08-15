Deported dangerous US criminals will never enter South Africa- Eswatini

Deported dangerous US criminals will never enter South Africa, says Eswatini





The Eswatini government has assured South Africa that five dangerous criminals, recently deported from the United States, will not cross the border.





The men, from Laos, Jamaica, Cuba, Vietnam, and Yemen, were sent to Eswatini after their home countries refused to accept them.





Convicted of serious crimes including murder, child rape, robbery, and assault, their arrival last month raised security concerns in South Africa.





Eswatini officials confirmed the men are held in secure units at Sidwashini maximum-security prison, about 30 km from the South African border, and pose no threat to public safety.





The kingdom has also committed to repatriating the deportees within 12 months through the International Organisation for Migration.





South African experts, however, warned that porous borders could allow the men to enter the country, prompting the Presidency to summon Eswatini’s High Commissioner for clarification. Authorities emphasized vigilance and assured citizens of continued border security.