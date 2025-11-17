Deputy Inspector General of  Has Crossed the Line Into Cadre Behaviour – Njobvu

Hamaamba Has Crossed the Line Into Cadre Behaviour – Njobvu



Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu says Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fred Hamaamba, has “crossed the line into cadre behaviour” after issuing partisan remarks in Nakonde.





This follows Hamaamba’s own assurance that the Zambia Police Service under his command would not tolerate caderism a pledge Njobvu says now rings hollow.





While addressing residents, Hamaamba urged citizens and state institutions to fully support President Hakainde Hichilema, describing him as a visionary leader. The comments have sparked outrage, with critics arguing that such endorsements have no place in the mouth of a senior civil servant.





Njobvu says the Deputy IG’s statement is not only careless but openly partisan.



He insists the police must remain neutral and not be seen taking sides, especially from someone holding the second-highest position in the service.





“The police should be above party politics. What Hamaamba said is deeply concerning and raises questions about the fairness of the police as we head into next year’s elections,” Njobvu said.





He added that such conduct undermines confidence in the service and contradicts the professional principles Hamaamba claims to champion

According to Njobvu, the Deputy IG’s remarks are “hypocritical and unbecoming of a civil servant,” particularly one entrusted with national security responsibilities.



He questioned whether citizens can expect impartial law enforcement when those at the top are making politically coloured statements.





Njobvu, speaking in an interview in Lusaka, urged the police command to uphold its constitutional mandate and avoid dragging the service into partisan politics.



©️ KUMWESU | November 17, 2025