DESPITE ADAMSON MUSHALA BEING KILLED IN HIS FIGHT FOR MULTI-PARTY DEMOCRACY, HIS FIRST BORN SON BERT LATER BECAME AN MP AND NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE MINISTER- Mushala never left guns for his children, he left them his fighting spirit and a strong name.





Bert Mushala, born on 16th January, 1960 who grew and became a banker; 14 years after his father’s death, despite being rejected on adoption by his party the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in 1996, he went on to win as an Independent Member of Parliament for Mufumbwe constituency.





After proving his popularity to the party, in April, 2000; he resigned as an independent MP and rejoined MMD causing a by-election. Later in May, the same year; he contested the resulting by-election on the MMD ticket and won the seat-despite being shot at during campaigns.





In February, 2001 Hon Bert Mushala asked the government to honor his father, Adamson Bratson Mushala for championing multi-party democracy. This never happened, prolly because of the method his father had adopted in his fight for multi-party democracy





In the 2001, 27th December’s general elections; under the leadership of Levy P. Mwanawasa, Hon Bert Mushala stood on the MMD ticket and won the seat by 39.39% of the votes beating Chipolongo Patrick of UPND, Mulondwe Muzungu of UNIP and others. This was his third time winning the Mufumbwe parliamentary seat: his second term though.





Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and Michael Chilufya Sata were different.



Even if Hon Bert’s wish to have his father honored by the government never came to pass, in 2002; president Levy P. Mwanawasa appointed him as Provincial Minister for North Western Province.





Later, in 2012, President Michael Sata (of Patriotic Front) appointed Mr. Bert Mushala as North Western Province Permanent Secretary.





Hon. Bert Mushala wrote a book, an autobiography: BACK TO LIFE it’s on Amazon, where he mentions starting his political path at 8 years unknowingly, through his father Adamson Mushala.





Indeed, dreams don’t die. Maybe, your strategy may not lead to achieving your dreams today; but sometimes your children would come and live your dreams.



