Despite sustained strikes, intelligence assessments indicate Iran still maintains significant military capability across key systems.





Attack drones are estimated to remain at roughly 40% of total stockpiles, while operational missile launchers stand at around 60%—with approximately 100 launch sites still active.





Meanwhile, Iran’s missile inventory is believed to remain at nearly 70%, suggesting the country retains enough firepower to sustain large-scale operations if conflict escalates again.





The figures highlight a critical reality: even after heavy pressure, Iran’s core strike capability remains intact keeping the risk of renewed escalation firmly on the table.