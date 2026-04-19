BREAKING: Details emerge regarding tomorrow’s second round of US-Iran negotiations which President Trump calls the “last chance” for Iran.





Details include:



1. VP Vance and Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are traveling to Pakistan to represent the US



2. Trump is seeking a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle Iran’s nuclear program





3. Trump believes there is a “divide” within the Iranian government



4. If no deal is reached this week, Trump says he will be ordering strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges





5. “If they don’t sign this deal, the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump says



High stakes talks commence with 2 days left in the ceasefire.



HT TKL