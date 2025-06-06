Details of the 1hour 30 minutes phone conversation Trump held with China’s president Xi Jinping seeking to end their trade war

President Donald Trump has revealed that he held a long phone conversation with Chinese president, Jinping to discuss some important issues.

Trump said they held a phone call that lasted one and a half our with the primary purpose of discussing details about their trade deals.

The United States president made this known in an X post earlier today as both countries seek to come into an agreement quickly.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries. There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products.” He said

Donald Trump also made another revelation that representatives from both countries will soon meet at an undisclosed location to have a face to face talk.

The US will be represented in the meeting by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury and other important personalities.

“Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer” Trump added

Trump further noted that president Xi Jinping invited him and his wife to China it is something he is really looking up to.

“During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said