Details of the Zambian Plane that Crashed in Brazil



A small, Zambian-registered aircraft crashed in a sugarcane field in Coruripe, Brazil, on September 14, 2025.





Authorities found nearly 200 kilograms of cocaine packaged with fake SpaceX branding in the wreckage.



Key details of the incident:



Location: The crash occurred in a field near the coastal Brazilian town of Coruripe, in the state of Alagoas.





Aircraft: The plane was an Airplane Factory Sling 4. Although registered in Zambia, it had been operating in Brazil for about two years without a clear flight plan.





Pilot: The pilot was identified as Timothy James Clark, a businessman from Melbourne, Australia. Authorities suspect he was involved in an international drug trafficking operation.

Discovery: Approximately 180 to 200 kilograms of cocaine were found at the crash site. The packages were notable for bearing the SpaceX logo.





Investigation: Brazilian federal police are investigating the crash and the drug trafficking operation. The aircraft was reportedly carrying extra fuel tanks, suggesting a long-range flight.





There are also reports that security forces may have been mobilizing to intercept the plane.





