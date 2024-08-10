DETENTION REFLECTIONS (DAY 3): I’LL KEEP EXPOSING HICHILEMA’S CORRUPTION – Fred M’membe

DETENTION REFLECTIONS (DAY 3): I’LL KEEP EXPOSING HICHILEMA’S CORRUPTION



My dear brothers and sisters, country men and women, greetings from inside Twin Palm police station cells!



Its over 30 years since the re-introduction of a multiparty political dispensation in Zambia. And throughout this period, we have been inside police and prison cells countless times because of taking a principled stance, fighting for justice and for upholding the truth.



We are not strangers to situations like the one we find ourselves in today. A greater part of our lives has been lived exactly this way. Virtually in all successive governments, we have had to sacrifice our freedom to speak the truth to power and for our people regardless of threats on our lives and resultant aftermaths. We have never been scared to be in prison or incarcerated at any point in our revolutionary journey. We have come a very long way to be bullied into submission by those with power. Our duty has always been to the country and its people.



Therefore, what Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his tandem of tribal crooks is doing by bringing us back here-inside police cells-is not something that can shake us nor our resolve to ensure that this country is free, is rid of corruption, ethnic bigotry and is taken to a place where we can proudly say it is being governed well. So, we want to remind Mr Hichilema, just in case he has forgotten or overlooked our background that aiming to silence us when we point out unrestrained corruption, embezzlement and primitive accumulation of wealth inside his cabal of thieves is not going to work. Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league will never break us. Bacepa sana!



Like the great revolutionary and global icon, Comrade Che Guevara said before his execution: “Shoot, you coward! You are only going to kill a man”. Therefore, our message to Mr Hichilema and those abusing power is that you may put us in prison as many times as you want; dehumanize, brutalize and humiliate us in all sorts of ways, but you won’t imprison or kill the ideas because these ideas are spreading like wildfire amongst our people across the country. So, imprisoning or killing a man does not kill the ideas. Ideas always have a way of reaching the targeted audience.



A third day in police cells mean nothing to one devoted to risk his own skin for the greater good of humanity. That is why for us, the Zambian people will always come first. Aleya!



Aluta continua!



Mayibuye Afrika!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party