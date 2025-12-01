LATEST: DIALOGUE ON CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS HAS FAILED – OASIS FORUM

…..Calls on members of the public to join the Campaign against Bill 7, which the Oasis Forum will roll out.



PRESS STATEMENT

1st DECEMBER 2025

The Oasis Forum— regrets to inform the public that it decided to pull out of the dialogue on the constitutional amendment process when it became clear that the government was adamant on its position to continue with an illegality. It is for this reason that on 29th November, 2025, following its sitting, the Oasis Forum wrote to the President its principled stance on the matter, which letter was delivered to the smaller team representing the Government on 30th November, 2025.



We do not believe that dialogue is tenable when the underlying concerns remain unaddressed. Our concerns are as follows:

• Illegality of the Process:

The current process is in breach of the orders of the Constitutional Court. Therefore, continuing the process based on Bill 7, which the Government insists on, is effectively rubber-stamping Bill No. 7, whose initiation the Constitutional Court declared a nullity due to a lack of mandatory broad public consultations in the framing of the proposed amendments. The report and ensuing Bill from the work of the Technical Committee will itself be illegal.



• Lack of Legal Framework and Independence:

The work of the Technical Committee lacks a legal framework to ensure its independence and public accountability, risking undue executive influence over what should be a citizen-driven process.

• Restrictive Terms of Reference (TOR):

The TORs unilaterally prescribed by the government restrict citizens’ submissions to the same clauses in Bill 7, effectively resurrecting an illegitimate, election-centred agenda and precluding a holistic reform.



• Failure to Withdraw Bill No. 7:

Despite the Constitutional Court nullifying the initiation of Bill No. 7 of 2025, the Bill remains before the National Assembly, further entrenching an illegitimate process.

• Tying to the 2026 Electoral Timeline:

Rushing the reform process by tying its timeline to the 2026 General Elections compromises inclusivity and national consensus, diverting urgency from critical immediate needs like the cost of living, water shortages, and employment. There is no justification why the supreme law of the land must be amended in a rushed manner, less 30 days, as though there is no tomorrow.



Dialogue Outcomes: Government Intent to Proceed.

Despite presenting these profound, unresolved concerns, our dialogue, including the meeting with the President, has yielded nothing. The government remains bent on proceeding with the current illegal and flawed process and has refused to withdraw Bill No. 7 from Parliament formally.



We reaffirm our non-negotiable preconditions for any meaningful dialogue:

1. Bill 7 must be formally withdrawn from Parliament.

2. A fresh constitutional reform process must be commenced, supported by legal safeguards, and be genuinely inclusive, not rushed, and holistic.

Should these be attended to by Government, we remain available to return to the dialogue table.



A Call to Action for All Zambians:

The refusal to heed advice on withdrawing the illegal Bill 7 or offering alternative, legally sound options is a serious threat to the integrity of Zambia’s foundational law and may result in anarchy. The government’s current approach demonstrates an apparent lack of interest in genuine, people-driven dialogue.



We therefore call upon all Zambians to stand in defence of constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance. We only have one Zambia.

The Oasis Forum will continue to use all available legal means possible and possible engagement of the international community to ensure that the government withdraws Bill 7, which threatens our national values and principles of democracy as well as constitutionalism, good governance and integrity.



We urge the Government of the Republic of Zambia to WITHDRAW BILL NO 7 IMMEDIATELY and commence a legitimate, transparent, and people-driven constitutional reform process where amendments will be framed by the owners and not by the Government.

We urge members of the public to join the Campaign against Bill 7, which the Oasis Forum will roll out.



Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of The Oasis Forum

Beauty Katebe

Chairperson – The Oasis Forum