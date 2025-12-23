Diamond Platnumz is the most successful musician in East Africa and one of the most successful in Africa





Diamond Platnumz is the most successful musician in East Africa and one of the most successful in Africa



He charges about $100k per single show





Diamond Platnumz earns over $48,000 per month from YouTube.



He has over 10 million YouTube subscribers and is among the Top 5 Most Followed African Artists on YouTube. He has surpassed 10 million subscribers, earning his Diamond Play Button.





Diamond Platnumz is the CEO and founder of Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and WCB Wasafi Record Label





He also has over 2.8 billion total YouTube views.



He became the first sub-Saharan African artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views.



🇹🇿❤



© GREAT AFRICA ✍🏿