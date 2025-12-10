DIAMOND VAULT SHOWDOWN: MINISTER FIRED FOR SAYING NO TO FIRST FAMILY – ANALYST CLAIMS





Zimbabwe’s political circles were rocked last night after leading political analyst Jealous Mawarire sensationally claimed that Mines Minister Winston Chitando was sacked for refusing to open the nation’s diamond vaults to the First Lady and her children.





Mawarire alleges that Chitando had been instructed to write an authorisation letter granting access to the sealed diamond reserves but he flatly refused. According to the analyst, the minister feared a repeat of the “gold vault disaster”, where the opening of secure stores allegedly led to rampant looting.





“He did the right thing. Opening those vaults would have invited vultures to feast,” Mawarire said, insisting that the minister’s dismissal was punishment for protecting national assets. “Anyway, zvichapera hazvo,” he added cryptically.





The shock axing came just hours after Chitando participated in a high-level strategic planning workshop in Masvingo, leaving the nation stunned and demanding answers.- BoldTruth