DICKSON JERE: A SEASONED VOICE FOR LUSAKA CENTRAL



There are moments in a nation’s life when the choice of leadership must rise above party slogans, temporary emotions, and narrow political considerations. At such moments, the electorate must ask a simple but profound question: who possesses the experience, intellectual depth, courage, and national understanding required to serve effectively?





For me, Dickson Jere stands out as one of those rare individuals whose life journey has prepared him exceptionally well for public office.





Lusaka Central is not just another constituency. It is the administrative and political heart of the Republic of Zambia. It hosts the Presidency, State House, major ministries, national security headquarters, diplomatic missions, key financial institutions, and the core structures that drive the governance of our nation.





A constituency of such strategic importance requires a representative of uncommon calibre, someone who understands the workings of government, the law, national security, public policy, diplomacy, and the aspirations of ordinary citizens.





Dickson Jere embodies these qualities. His journey began not in privilege, but in grassroots activism. As a young man, he distinguished himself as a passionate youth leader in Lusaka, championing the interests of young people and participating in national discussions that helped shape Zambia’s youth policy. He was among those who advocated for meaningful youth empowerment initiatives, including the Youth Development Fund during the administration of Frederick Chiluba.





From youth activism, he rose to become one of Zambia’s most respected and fearless journalists. As an investigative writer, he exposed corruption and challenged abuses of power. His commitment to truth and accountability was so uncompromising that he reportedly faced intimidation and personal victimisation because of his work.





Rather than retreat, he deepened his commitment to justice by studying law and arbitration. He went on to establish himself as a seasoned lawyer and arbitrator, bringing intellectual rigor and practical legal expertise to the service of the public.





His career later led him to serve as Press and Public Relations Secretary to President Rupiah Banda. In that role, he acquired invaluable insight into the Presidency, government operations, public administration, and national security matters experience that very few aspiring leaders can claim. Yet perhaps his most admirable quality is that he has remained deeply connected to ordinary citizens.





Through his writings and public education efforts, Mr. Jere has worked tirelessly to demystify the law and make legal knowledge accessible to everyday Zambians. He has demonstrated that the law should not be the preserve of a privileged few, but a tool for empowering the people. For this reason, many rightly regard him as the people’s lawyer, the people’s counsel, and a steadfast advocate for justice.





This is why I believe that the question of who should represent Lusaka Central should not be reduced to party labels alone. It should be guided by competence, integrity, experience, and proven service.



If it were within my power to choose, I would look very seriously in the direction of Dickson Jere.





He has served the youth. He has exposed corruption. He has defended the rule of law. He has worked at the highest levels of government, and throughout his remarkable journey, he has remained committed to the empowerment of ordinary citizens.





Zambia needs leaders of substance. Lusaka Central needs a representative of stature.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)