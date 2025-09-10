Dickson Jere, Alexander Sakala Clash over Matero



Aspiring candidates seeking to unseat Matero strongman, Miles Sampa in Matero Constituency, Dickson Jere and Alexander Sakala have clashed.





Dickson Jere outlined what he said any person aspiring to be an MP, must understand but Alexander Sakala responded that anyone seeking the office must have done for the community in the area.





All those aspiring to be Members of Parliament (MPs) – I mean all of us – must be paraded on TV and asked the following questions.





1. What is the duty of the MP?



2. Why do you want to the MP?



3. Debate for 5 minutes any portion of the National Budget. And what is the National Budget anyway?





4. Identify any one specific law that you intend to push in Parliament. Which one?



5. What is the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Reading of Bills in Parliament?





6. What is a role of Parliamentary Committee?



And then end the presentation by telling us your educational qualifications as well as your work experience that will help you navigate parliamentary debates and effective representation.





MP is serious business bane!



But Sakala responded;



“All of us who are aspiring to be Members of Parliament ,especially here in Matero ,must first ask ourselves some hard questions.





1️⃣ What have we achieved as individuals before even seeking public office?

2️⃣ What have we done for our families with the positions and resources God has already entrusted to us?

3️⃣ What have we done for our communities on our own?

4️⃣ How many people have we ever employed?





Because as MPs, we will talk about job creation ,but if you have never created a job in your own life, how will you create jobs for others? Leadership must be proven by example, by the fruit of what we have already done, not just by promises.”