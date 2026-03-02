Did China’s HQ-9B fall short in Iran? How US–Israel airstrikes broke through Tehran’s air defence network





Scale Of Destruction Raises Urgent Questions

Coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel across more than 20 Iranian provinces have triggered scrutiny of Tehran’s air defence network.

Coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel across more than 20 Iranian provinces have triggered scrutiny of Tehran's air defence network.

The attacks targeted military infrastructure, missile and UAV bases, airfields and strategic installations, reportedly causing widespread damage, including in Tehran. The scale of the destruction has focused attention on the performance of the Chinese-origin HQ-9B long-range surface-to-air missile system, which Iran is believed to have recently acquired.





What Is The HQ-9B?

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the HQ-9B draws on design influences from the Russian S-300PMU and the American Patriot PAC-2 but is described by Beijing as an indigenous platform.

First tested in 2006 and operational for over a decade, it reportedly has a maximum engagement range of about 260 kilometres and an interception altitude of up to 50 kilometres. It is designed to counter aircraft, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missile classes.