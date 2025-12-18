Did Drake Really Lose the Kendrick Beef!? 21 Savage Speaks…

Did Drake Really Lose the Kendrick Beef⁉️ 21 Savage Speaks…



21 Savage just opened up about Drake’s big rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.





He said Drake is still the most streamed rapper this year. “He took a hit online, but did he really? You need the internet to stream music anyway.”





21 told Drake straight up: “Don’t get into that mess.” He warned him it was a fight Drake couldn’t win. Drake felt attacked on his lyrics, so he clapped back anyway.





21 explained to Drake: “You’re about to battle someone where there’s no real win for you. Even if you come out on top, you still lose in some ways.”





A lot of people say Kendrick won the beef. 21 agrees Kendrick is an amazing rapper and some of his diss tracks were fire. But he loves Drake’s songs too!





The key point: When you’re already number 1 like Drake, winning a beef doesn’t make you higher – there’s no “number 1.1”. So how do you truly win?



Drake loves hip-hop a lot. Kendrick loves pure rapping. But the internet? It’s quick to hate on the top guy.





21 said: “How can you win when everyone wants you to lose? It’s rigged. Even if Drake won, he’d look like the bad guy.”



What do you think – was the beef unfair from the start?