DID ZAMBIA HAVE TO GET THIS FAR OVER EDGAR LUNGU FUNERAL?

DID ZAMBIA HAVE TO GET THIS FAR OVER ECL FUNERAL?



This is both an unfolding tragedy and national shame, caused by national leaders consumed by personal ego and unbridled pursuit of partisan political interests.





This episode will forever be remembered for the needless escalation of one family’s grief into a national spectacle, punctuated by the cilest disrespect of the deceased by members of the ruling party and their supporters.





The saga surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu has reached a shameful nadir, and much of the blame lies squarely at the feet of the man in charge of the country, President Hakainde Hichilema. Feom the beginning, he has refused to take the route of himility and chosen the flex position and power, and the resulting drama is before the Pretoria High Court.





The question is did we have to get this far? Was it truly necessary for a simple farewell to a man who served the country in the highest office to degenerate into this fiasco of protocol and play of politics and ego?





When the family asked Hichilema to stay away from the funeral for obvious reasons, was there no voice of reason within his circle to give advice to facilitate closure? Why did the government first respond through sponsored voices trying to convince the public the request was unreasonable, and that a state funeral cannot proceed without a head of state? was this not just an attempt to mask individual lack of humility?





The hardened stance of the family can also be attributed to the State’s failure to acknowledge wrong in twice refusing to allow late former President Lungu to travel for medical treatment. We can refer to the January 2025 instance when he literally had to sneak out of the country.





As the case has unfolded, these facts are now plain before the whole word, and this country is not looking good. We shall not pass too much comment for tonight because readers have followed the earlier published comprehensive report on today’s court proceedings.





But the role of individual state actors in this matter will be followed largely, and analysed in detail at an appropriate time.



John 8:32 "And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."

