Diddy Allegedly Paid $50,000 To Conceal Footage Of Hotel Assault On Cassie

Sean Diddy Combs has been in the news for a while now and things appear not to be going his way following woes in the wake of lawsuits related to assault which was unlocked by his former girlfriend, Cassie.

Cassie filed a bombshell legal lawsuit against Diddy late last year and a part of the lawsuit alleged that Sean “Diddy” Combs had paid $50,000 to the InterContinental Hotel in exchange for a tape recording of him violently beating her in March 2016.

The disturbing security tape landed on the internet over the weekend but was first released by CNN on May 17.

The video showed Cassie exiting a hotel room and heading toward an elevator while Diddy followed her down the corridor.

Diddy, approached her, grabbed her by the neck, and threw her to the ground.

As Ventura lay there motionless, Diddy turned to kick her before grabbing her suitcase and purse.

Diddy kicked Cassie again, grabbed her by the hoodie, and pulled her down the hallway for a short distance before letting go and taking her belongings.

After a short while, Diddy returned to grab Cassie, but not before taking a seat nearby, grabbing something from a table, and throwing it at her.

Combs, however, maintained his innocence throughout the lawsuit, which detailed other numerous accusations against him.

However, a day after the lawsuit was filed, Diddy and Cassie reached an undisclosed settlement.

Even Diddy’s attorney, Ben Brafman, clarified saying the music mogul’s stance on the issue, telling People in a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy has spoken out since he last did in March after the raid, sharing a message on Instagram on May 15 that read, “Time tells the truth.” He signed off on the post, adding, “LOVE.”

Diddy has since apologized after the CNN-aired video but did not either deny or admit to any wrongdoing.