Diddy allegedly wh00p£d and sl@pped his own mother.



Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes accused Diddy of sl@pping his mother, Janice Combs — the woman who gave birth to him.





In the new Netflix documentary, Kirk Burrowes became emotional and recounted the incident.





He said: “I saw Janice questioning Diddy. He had just left college to go full-time into the music business, and right after Biggie’s de@th, this extreme tragedy had occurred. She was like, ‘Did he make the right decision?’”





“Then I saw Diddy put his hands on her, call her a b*tch, and sl@p her. He didn’t even look back.”