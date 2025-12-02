Diddy blows hot as Netflix drops surprise documentary ‘The Reckoning’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is not smiling at all after Netflix shocked everyone with the sudden announcement of a four-part documentary about his life titled The Reckoning, set to drop December 2.

The music mogul fired back through his spokesperson, who described the docuseries as a “shameful hit piece” and accused Netflix of using stolen, unauthorized private footage — including clips he claims were never meant for public viewing, Daily Mail reported.

Diddy is reportedly furious that Netflix allegedly took footage he has been archiving since his teenage years, insisting that it should have been used for him to tell his own story, not handed to outsiders.

His camp also accused Netflix of being “desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr. Combs’ life” just to cash in on ongoing controversies

.

But the director of the project insists otherwise, claiming the team obtained all materials legally and had the necessary rights. According to her, Diddy has been filming himself for decades and the footage “came to them” through proper channels.

What seems to sting even more for Diddy is Netflix bringing in 50 Cent — his longtime public enemy — to work on the documentary. His spokesperson called it “staggering” and accused the rapper of having a personal vendetta.

Diddy also sees the move as a personal betrayal from Netflix leaders he claims to respect. He was especially shocked that the streamer would allow someone who has “attacked him for years” to shape the narrative of his life.

Netflix, on its part, has stayed quiet except for releasing the trailer, which features a heavy voiceover saying:

“You can’t continue to keep hurting people and nothing ever happens.”

The docuseries promises exclusive interviews, “explosive” never-before-seen materials, and a deep dive into the rise and fall of the Bad Boy Records founder — now serving prison time.