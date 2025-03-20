Diddy didn’t know his prison call with Kanye West was being recorded

Sean “Diddy” Combs was unaware that his jailhouse call with Kanye West had been recorded for public release, a source told The New York Post. The Shade Room shared a video on Instagram showing Ye, 47, speaking with Diddy, 55, over the phone.

While Ye seemingly recorded the conversation, the source of the leak remains unclear.

“Puff didn’t know it was being recorded [on video],” the source claimed, adding that Diddy “thought he was having a friend call him to check on his kids.”

Prison calls are routinely recorded but not typically accessible to the public. Amid speculation over the call’s authenticity, a source confirmed it was real and not AI-generated.

Diddy is currently being held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

On his call with Ye, Diddy encouraged the embattled star to “have some f–king fun” and to “get behind the mic.” He also thanked Ye for “taking care of my kids” following his lockup in September.

Diddy is a father of seven. He shares son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17, with his late ex Kim Porter. He adopted Quincy, 33, from Porter’s previous marriage. His other children include Justin, 31, with Misa Hylton; Chance, 18, with Sarah Chapman; and Love, 2, with Dana Tran.

“Diddy’s kids are in touch with Ye,” the source confirmed to The Post.

Ye sampled Diddy’s words of gratitude from their recorded call in the opening of his new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

He shared a snippet on X on Saturday before deleting the post. An insider claimed the call took place last week and remarked, “Ye is doing Ye.”

“Ye wasn’t doing anything nefarious,” the source explained, adding that the recording likely “happened organically.”

Ye’s new track includes vocals from his 11-year-old daughter, North West, despite reported objections from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44. The dispute has fueled a public clash between the former couple on social media.

Regarding the call being leaked, the insider claimed, “Diddy is collateral damage in the debacle over Ye’s new song – the beef is really with Kim.”

The situation is “a matter of older influential Black men knowing these guys are kind of flying blindly,” they added.