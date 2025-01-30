Diddy ex-assistant claims he was ordered to have s£x to prove his ‘loyalty’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant has opened up about the moment his former employer allegedly ordered him to have s£x with a girl to “prove” his “loyalty.”

Speaking with journalist Mara S. Campo for Investigation Discovery’s docuseries “The Fall of Diddy,” which released its first two episodes on Monday, Phillip Pines revealed new details about the shocking allegations he made against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, 55, in a lawsuit he filed in December.

Pines, who allegedly worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021, is suing him for sexual battery, sexual harassment, and s£x trafficking, claiming that his job duties were to enable Combs’ alleged sexual activities.

In addition to facing a lawsuit from Pines and several others, Diddy is currently locked up in a Brooklyn jail as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In his new interview for the ID doc, Pines claimed loyalty was “everything” to Diddy, adding that the moment the disgraced musician allegedly told him to “prove himself’ was “something I won’t forget.”

“My life changed and I’ve never really recovered from it,” he said through tears.

According to Pines, Diddy had been drinking all day before the alleged “freak-off.” The former assistant went on to claim he was allegedly pressured to partake in the sex party after his boss offered him alcohol.

Pines claimed, “I froze before it took place, I didn’t know what was happening. In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he’s doing this? Is he that gone?”

“I didn’t know what to do.”

“She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head,” Pines said of the woman Diddy allegedly wanted him to have sex with. “I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn’t see him in my sight anymore.”

Explaining why he agreed, the rapper’s ex-assistant claimed he saw Diddy allegedly physically assault employees who stood up to him.

“I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don’t do this I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Today, Pines has a “great sense of remorse” about what he said happened. He also shared that he believed a “bomb would explode” if he ever divulged about the alleged incident.

“I come from a Christian background and I lean on those morals heavily,” he said, crying.

Diddy’s attorney told The Post: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never s£xually ass@ulted, or s£x trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

“The Fall of Diddy” finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ID and streams on Max and Discovery+.