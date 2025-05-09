Diddy faces over 60 civil lawsuits

A jury is expected to be seated in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, at the end of the week, marking a dramatic fall for the once-billionaire music mogul.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Regardless of the outcome, Combs’ legal troubles are far from over. He is currently facing more than 60 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of misconduct—allegations he has firmly denied.

Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale, representing 37 of the plaintiffs, told CNN that his legal team has identified over 400 additional potential civil claims. These individuals, he said, have remained silent for years out of fear of retaliation.

“Many of our clients were hesitant to come forward because of the power Diddy held and the threats they believed he posed to their careers,” Van Arsdale said. “They’re still scared. They wonder, ‘What if he walks free? What would happen to me for speaking out?’”

Van Arsdale operates Reciprocity Industries, a Montana-based legal intake firm that has received nearly 27,000 calls regarding Combs. After filtering out hoaxes and irrelevant inquiries, the firm identified around 15,000 calls alleging mistreatment, from which over 400 may result in civil suits.

His firm, AVA Law Group, has also represented victims in high-profile cases involving the Boy Scouts of America and the Catholic Church. A recent New York Times report identified Reciprocity Industries as the main hub for collecting claims against Combs.

At a press conference in October, Van Arsdale and co-counsel Tony Buzbee prominently displayed their 1-800 hotline number, encouraging alleged victims to come forward. Combs’ legal team has labeled these efforts as opportunistic, calling the attorneys “ambulance chasers,” but Van Arsdale insists their work gives victims a path to justice.

“Yes, we need a large infrastructure to handle these calls and vetting to ensure only valid claims are filed. That’s what civil law is for,” he said. “And victim shaming won’t silence them anymore.”

Combs’ lawyers stated that Combs “has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man, woman, adult, or minor,” adding, “No number of lawsuits or media theatrics will change that truth.”

Combs is being sued by plaintiffs represented by at least a dozen law firms. The cases span decades and involve alleged incidents in multiple states. Of the more than 60 civil lawsuits, two have been withdrawn—one due to a plaintiff’s refusal to reveal her identity, and another involving Jay-Z, which was dropped after inconsistencies in the accuser’s story.

Combs’ attorneys have highlighted inconsistencies in two of Van Arsdale’s cases, including a male accuser whose interview contradicted elements of his lawsuit. Van Arsdale explained that the discrepancy was due to a clerical error, and the complaint has since been amended.

While the civil and criminal cases are separate, some of Van Arsdale’s clients have cooperated with federal investigators and may testify in the trial.

“This is a chance they never thought they’d get,” Van Arsdale said. “They see the justice system finally working.”

Still, he stressed that true justice for his clients goes beyond a guilty verdict.

“They’ll be relieved if he’s convicted,” he said, “but the next step in their healing is accountability for what happened to them.”