Diddy has filed a motion to dismiss a $30m lawsuit filed by record producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who sued him for constant groping and a possible drug-induced r@pe.

Back in February, Jones filed suit just weeks before two of Combs’ homes were raided by federal agents amid a s3x trafficking probe.

Jones claimed he was ordered to recruit prostitutes and have s3x with them for the star’s pleasure, and has hundreds of hours of video documenting Combs’s ‘serious illegal activity’. Diddy has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

At that time, the embattled hip-hop star was already facing lawsuits from three women and had lost a host of commercial deals in the wake of the claims.

Now Combs, 54, has fired back at Jones’ second amended lawsuit in new court documents filed in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday, accusing him of ‘exploiting’ the star for money.

The filing reads: ‘Jones’ Second Amended Complaint is his third attempt to dress up a run-of-the-mill commercial disagreement as a salacious RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] conspiracy.

‘Running to nearly 100 pages, it includes countless tall tales, shameless celebrity namedrops, and irrelevant images. Yet, despite all its hyperbole and lurid theatrics, the SAC fails to state a single viable claim against any of the Combs Defendants.

‘Replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods, the SAC’s [Second Amended Complaint] true purpose is to generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement—no surprise, given that his attorney was recently referred to this Court’s Grievance Committee for engaging in a ‘pattern’ of ‘improperly fil[ing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly.’

The documents also claim Jones posted a video laughing about the lawsuit and joking about money Diddy would have to pay him.

‘Taking a page from his lawyer’s playbook, Jones recently posted a video on the ‘X’ platform in which he, together with a performer known as ‘Uncle Murda,’ laughed about this lawsuit (despite his allegations of ‘severe emotional distress’), demanded Mr Combs pay him ‘that money by Monday,’ and warned: ‘I’m from Chicago, we don’t play about our business.’

‘Like the SAC, Jones’ videotaped threats on social media are part of a calculated effort to promote his personal brand and profit from the exposure. Such tactics have no place in federal court.’

Combs’ Lawyer, Erica Wolff said: ‘Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement.

‘There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed.’

Diddy shot back at Jones’ claims his ‘business or property’ was hurt due to non-payment for services he performed on Diddy’s 2023 The Love Album: Off The Grid – saying he failed to prove this under the RICO Act.

The documents also allege Jones never offered a primary claim under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 – showing that he was forced to commit a sex act in exchange for something of value or fall victim to any such act.

Diddy also claims Jones failed to provide details describing the alleged sexual assault claims and sexual harassment claims he made against the star.

Regarding an argument over breach of oral contract, Diddy says that has run beyond the statute of limitations.

Jones’ attorney Tyrone Blackburn told TMZ: ‘This is clearly a billing exercise by Combs’ latest set of attorneys, who are late to the game and are attempting to fill their pockets with this Hail Mary motion to dismiss before their client is indicted.’

Diddy denies causing Jones emotional distress and says he ‘failed to show [Combs] exercised control over premises where third parties committed alleged assaults.