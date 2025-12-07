Diddy indeed caused all of what 50 Cent is doing to him.



“The Reckoning” on #Netflix really exposed a lot of the things he’s been doing in the d@rk.





They say he gained power just to step on people’s backs—using people, hurting people, and not paying them for what they worked for



He didn’t pay artists in order to keep control of them. All while pretending it was “just business.”



Kalenna asked him for $5,000 to help hire a lawyer to f!ght for her children. Five. Thousand. Dollars.



Pocket change for a man with a $600M net worth.

And he told her: “I don’t have it.”



A week later, he’s on her phone begging her to clean up his image and refute Dawn’s law-suit.

Make that make sense.





Kalenna genuinely loved him as a friend.

She showed up for him. She believed in him.



She gave him loyalty he never earned.

And he still couldn’t show up for her in the simplest way—in her moment of desperation.





That’s a lesson for millions of women. Women in love with men who don’t care about them



So sad