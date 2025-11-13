Diddy new job behind bars revealed

Sean “Diddy” Combs is working in the chapel at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey while also enrolled in an intensive drug treatment program, according to prison documents obtained by CBS News.

The disgraced rapper was moved to the Fort Dix prison on October 30 after being sentenced to more than four years on prostitution-related charges.

Combs has now been employed as a chaplain’s assistant, which is seen to be “one of the more desirable assignments” at the Fort Dix prison, CBS News reported.

His new job includes maintaining the chaplain’s religious library, cleaning the office and assisting with record-keeping, a former prison commissioner told CBS News.

Combs’ publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said to the outlet, “He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding.”

Through his new role, Combs has access to a private office with air conditioning, and chaplains bring in food for religious services that they can share with him.

Chaplains can also ask their assistants to prepare a call-out list, which tells officers which inmates are allowed to leave their cells to go to programs or medical appointments. Assistants could include their “connections or friends” in the list, CBS News reported.

While doing this chapel job, Combs is also enrolled in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP) unit.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” Engelmayer said. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

By participating in this drug treatment program, sentences can be reduced by one year. Combs is expected to complete his federal prison sentence in May 2028 unless he gets a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Bureau of Prisons online records show that the disgraced musician’s 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act will end on May 8, 2028, according to a report by Complex.

The release date factors in the fact that Combs has already been in jail since September 2024, including federal sentencing guidelines that state that if he meets certain qualifications, he will serve only 85% of his time, the report added.

The 55-year-old music mogul has reportedly been looking to have his sentence pardoned by Trump.

Weeks ago, the White House denied a report claiming that Trump was looking into Combs’ sentence. The response from the White House came after TMZ reported that a high-ranking White House official had informed them that Trump was “vacillating” on commuting the embattled music executive’s sentence.

Federal judge sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison on prostitution-related charges. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian also fined him $500,000 and ordered five years of supervised release at a hearing in Manhattan federal court on October 3. Combs had faced up to 20 years behind bars.