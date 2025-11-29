Diddy organizes and bankrolls thanksgiving for his fellow inmates

Sean Combs’ fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix were expecting a bleak Thanksgiving, but the holiday took a different turn after Combs organised and funded an inmate-led effort to provide meals across the facility. According to Combs’ representative, the music mogul worked with an internal group known as Bankroll Bosses, purchasing food from the commissary, preparing it over two days, and distributing it to every housing unit in the New Jersey prison.

Combs told TMZ, “Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing.” Prisons typically offer only a basic, minimal “in-and-out” Thanksgiving meal, but Combs and the group sought to create something more meaningful for the inmates.

B.I., a former gang leader who helped coordinate the effort, said, “We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything.” Despite limited tools, no stoves or microwaves, the inmates managed by using their ID cards for cutting and other improvisations. The prison’s official Thanksgiving menu consisted of turkey roast with trimmings, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert.

Combs, who arrived at Fort Dix on October 30 to begin serving a 50-month sentence for violating the Mann Act, appeared to be adjusting to prison life. “There’s a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing,” he said. “It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place.”