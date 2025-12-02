Diddy slams Netflix docuseries about him

Sean Combs is furious with Netflix and Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, over a new docuseries set to debut on the streaming platform. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, issued a sharply worded statement accusing Netflix of exploiting unauthorized material for what he described as a deliberate attack on Combs. Engelmayer told TMZ, “Netflix’s so called documentary is a shameful hit piece” and went on to say it “confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

The controversy intensified after 50 Cent appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to promote the project ahead of its Tuesday release. During the appearance, he previewed footage of Combs recorded just before the music mogul’s September 2024 arrest. Jackson claimed Combs would ultimately appreciate the documentary, saying Diddy would think it was “amazing” and “the best documentary I have seen in a long time,” except for “some bits and pieces.” He added that Combs would still “see the truth in it.”

Combs strongly disagrees. According to Engelmayer, Netflix and its chief executive, Ted Sarandos, have mishandled and misappropriated private recordings that Combs began compiling at age 19 with the intention of one day telling his story on his own terms. Engelmayer said the streamer was “plainly desperate to sensationalize every minute of Mr Combs’s life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalize on a never ending media frenzy.”

The representative further accused Netflix of taking privileged moments out of context. He said, “If Netflix cared about truth or about Mr Combs’s legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context, including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party.”

Combs is also angered by 50 Cent’s involvement, citing the long running feud between the two. Engelmayer said, “It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr Combs.”

He added that beyond legal concerns, the situation represents a betrayal. He said, “This is a personal breach of trust. Mr Combs has long respected Ted Sarandos and admired the legacy of Clarence Avant. For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected.”

Combs’s camp has made it clear they believe the docuseries, titled Sean Combs The Reckoning, is an act of hostility rather than journalism.