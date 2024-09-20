Diddy’s first meal in notorious Brooklyn prison revealed amid s3x trafficking and racketeering charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ first meal inside the notorious Brooklyn prison has been revealed amid his s3x trafficking and racketeering charges.

The disgraced music mogul, 54, was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations at a New York City hotel on charges of s3x trafficking and racketeering on Monday evening.

Diddy is being detained at the MDC Brooklyn after he was denied bail. Because of his high-profile status and the nature of his charges, he’s in the special housing unit, according to TMZ.

According to the New York Post, which obtained the menu on offer for Diddy’s first night in jail, the 54-year-old was served Swedish meatballs for dinner but was also given the option of a black bean burger. Sides also included egg noodles, green beans, a garden salad with dressing, and a 16 oz. Beverage, though it was unclear what choice of drink he favoured.

Since Diddy is being held in a special housing unit, according to TMZ, his meals are delivered to his cell by a corrections officer.

TMZ reports he will receive three meals at up to 1800 calories per day. His meals will be prepared early which means, according to the outlet, “the lackluster prison food won’t be particularly fresh when he receives it.”

Diddy will only be allowed three showers a week and one hour of recreation a day. Family and friends, meanwhile, will be allowed periodical visits.

The mogul appeared before a judge again on Wednesday in an attempt to be freed but was denied bail again after prosecutors claimed he was a flight risk.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter agreed, telling Diddy and his attorney, “The government has proven the defendant is a danger. The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight.”

Diddy’s lawyer has insisted on his innocence, despite accusations that he forced his alleged victims to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were described as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The rapper was accused of drugging his alleged victims to keep them “obedient and compliant,” sometimes for days at a time. Prosecutors claimed Diddy would video record some of the “Freak Offs” and use the footage as “collateral” for blackmail.

They also alleged he’d use guns “to intimidate and threaten” them.

Several of Diddy’s homes were raided earlier this year, in which federal agents found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were allegedly used for his “Freak Offs.”

His legal problems were sparked by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who filed a civil suit against him in November. In the explosive documents, she claimed Diddy raped and abused her throughout their 10-year relationship. Diddy quickly settled the suit while admitting to no wrongdoing.

However, that all changed in May when a shocking 2016 hotel surveillance video made the rounds, showing the hip-hop mogul stomping, dragging, and hitting Ventura. Diddy apologized for his actions in a since-deleted Instagram video.

Several lawsuits have since been filed against Diddy from more alleged victims.