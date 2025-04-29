Diddy’s high-profile federal trial begins May 5 in New York



The high-profile federal trial of US music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to begin on May 5, 2025, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Manhattan.



Jury selection will open the proceedings, with opening statements expected around May 12. A federal judge denied the defense’s request to postpone the trial by two months, keeping the schedule unchanged.



Combs, 55, faces serious federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all five counts. Prosecutors estimate their case will last about three weeks, while the defense anticipates wrapping up within a week.



Although cameras are barred from federal courtrooms, the trial is expected to attract significant public and media attention due to Combs’ prominence in the entertainment industry.