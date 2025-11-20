Diddy’s Kids Take their grandmother Janice Combs To Court To Take Control Of His Finances

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children are reportedly lawyering up to seize control of his $400M fortune, from his mother, Janice Combs.





As the National Enquirer reports, family sources says Diddy’s seven children are hiring a lawyer for a bid in his assets.





“This could turn into an all-out war,” warns one insider. “You’ve got massive egos and hundreds of millions on the line. It’s not just going to get ugly, it’s going to get explosive.”

Diddy’s children include Quincy, 34; Justin, 31; Christian, 27; Chance, 19; twins Jessie and D’Lila, 18; and the youngest, Love.



While they children fight to get a piece of the fortune, something they’ve already inherited is his lavish lifestyle.





From son Christian ‘King’ Combs’ wild partying to D’Lila and Jessie’s luxurious vacations and celebrity pals, none of the disgraced rapper’s children have shown any sign of changing their lifestyles since Diddy’s incarceration.

Since his arrest in Sept 2024, Diddy’s private jet has seen California, Hawaii, Texas, Florida and several other states, as well as Mexico, Italy, India, Ireland, Canada and St. Martin.





“Jet fuel ain’t cheap,” a source said per The Post. “Every other day, these kids are getting on Puff’s jet, and every time they do that, it costs him thousands — just for the f–king fuel.”





Quincy also enjoyed some fun in the sun, while Chance rode horses along a sandy beach following a trip to an amusement park.

Diddy To Stay In Jail An Extra Month

A source told the outlet that, in addition to the designer clothing and tropical vacations, they’ve been giving away cash to friends.

Last month, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison with credit for approximately 14 months served.





While he’s doing time, Diddy reportedly has not yet given an institution power of attorney over his assets or transferred them into a living trust, says an attorney specializing in trusts and estates.

“That way, it’s less likely you’ll have emotional conflicts and conflicts of interests,” Massachusetts-based lawyer Matthew Erskine told the Enquirer.



Forbes last year estimated Diddy’s net worth at around $400 million, down from the $740 million he was worth in 2019.