Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter allegedly accuses him of abuse in never-before-seen memoir

New and explosive allegations emerged on July 29 against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, after pages from the alleged memoir of his former partner and late model and actress Kim Porter surfaced online.

The alleged memoir, first published by RadarOnline, provided accounts of Diddy’s reported abuse of Kim Porter back in the day.

The alleged memoir read: “We were supposed to go out for dinner, but he was in a foul mood. Sean yelled, ‘What the fck!’ I would have to walk on eggshells as I came out of the bathroom, but I found him holding flowers, so I smiled, ‘You brought me flowers!’ Sean yelled, ‘No! So, who the fck are they from?’I was bewildered, and told him honestly, ‘I don’t know. Probably just a fan.’”

It went on to claim that the flowers were actually from a producer who wanted to cast her in a film. However, upon learning this, Diddy allegedly hit Kim in the face before striking her with a chair, which reportedly rendered her hospitalized.

The alleged memoir further mentioned how Diddy seemingly apologized for his behaviour and asked Porter to tell people that she was injured in a car accident. Not only that, but he reportedly promised never to “lay hands” on her again.

Kim Porter’s alleged memoir account wrapped up by claiming how she knew everyone would believe Diddy as he was a “kingpin,” adding that she wasn’t cast in the movie as the producer died soon after, supposedly from pneumonia.

In the wake of the now-viral explosive accusations from Kim Porter’s alleged memoir, social media users are reacting.

One user pointed out how both the alleged producer and Kim Porter died from similar causes.

Several others joined the conversation and made similar pneumonia-related claims.

Some claimed that Kim Porter died because she was on her way to “expose” Diddy.

Others sent solidarity and prayers for Diddy’s kids, including son Christian Combs and twin daughters Jessie and D’lila Combs, whom he shared with Kim Porter.

The article published by RadarOnline on Monday, provided insights into the never-seen-before alleged memoir of Kim Porter, six years after her sudden death from lobar pneumonia at her LA home in November 2018. She was 47 at the time of her demise.

The publication claimed that a source close to the model-actress who reportedly wished to remain anonymous provided them with a “long-lost flash drive,” which contained 40-page excerpts from her alleged memoir. They also added that they were “unable to independently verify” the authenticity of the said memoir.

However, the article mentioned how the alleged memoir claimed that Kim Porter suffered abuse at the hands of Diddy during their on-and-off relationship between 1994 and 2007.

It elaborated on an alleged incident in which Combs was seemingly “jealous” and she had to “walk on eggshells.”

It claimed that one night when they were supposed to “go out for dinner,” he became angry and accused her of infidelity, knowing that someone else sent her flowers.

“He threw the attached card at me. I picked it up to read it. ‘Sean I…’ He slapped me so hard, I hit the ground. Sean yelled, ‘Who the f*ck were you with the other night?’ I looked down at the card that was lying next to me, and it read, ‘The other night was amazing, we must do it again,'” the alleged memoir read.

At this point, Porter reportedly tried explaining. However, Diddy allegedly “threw the flowers” at her, adding, “That’s not how this works! You have my child! You don’t touch anyone unless I allow it!” Not only that, but he allegedly picked up her coffee mug and “slammed” it against the wall, spilling coffee everywhere.

Kim “desperately tried to calm him down” and explained how it was “just coffee with the producer, it was nothing!” adding that she only met him to possibly discuss a professional collaboration in an upcoming movie.

“Sean exploded even more, ‘He wants to put the move on my f*cking family?’ … He flipped the table over, breaking it… Sean is stronger than he looks. I pleaded with him, ‘Sean please!’ He yelled at me… I tried my best to calm him down, ‘He probably didn’t know. It didn’t come up. You’re publicly dating someone else… He screamed at me, and it somehow seemed even more intense, ‘So, you didn’t tell him back off?!'” the document read.

The alleged memoir claimed how, out of nowhere, Diddy “hit” Kim with a chair, following which she “woke up in a hospital room.” Her arm was in a cast, “hanging from a sling,” while her face, eye region, and lips hurt.

“As I came to, the first face I saw, was of the man that put me here. Sean asked with concern in his voice, ‘How are you feeling?’ I responded, ‘Stay away from me.'”

Combs reportedly apologized to her and said he didn’t know “what came over” him. As she attempted to push him away, he allegedly swore to never hit her again and admitted being “jealous.” Porter recalled thinking, “I’ve heard this song one too many times.”

Meanwhile, she was also concerned for her safety as they were in a “private hospital room, and no one would hear me. I could scream like my life depended on it, but it wouldn’t matter.”

Towards the end of her narration, Kim Porter reportedly mentioned how Diddy asked her to “lie” to everyone and tell them that she was in a “car accident,” adding that it would make people “pity” her, that she hit her head.

“He was going to make me look crazy. They were going to believe him. He was a Kingpin… Sean spent the next six months helping me heal and working his way back into my life. And into my bed. I was so d*mned stupid. And of course, I wasn’t cast for either movie. From what I understand, the producer died of pneumonia,” she reportedly wrote.

It was unclear when the alleged incident occurred, but Porter noted that Combs was “publicly dating someone else” at the time.

The memoir was allegedly written by Kim Porter in the months leading up to her demise and contained more such explosive revelations. Her ex-husband, Al B Sure!, reportedly claimed in the wake of her demise that she was “running.”