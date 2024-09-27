Diddy’s lawyer explains why he had so many bottles of baby oil 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer has claimed the embattled rapper was found with so many bottles of baby oil in his home because he likes to buy in bulk like any other American.

Marc Agnifilio was reacting to claims by federal agents that they confiscated ‘1,000 bottles’ of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, as part of a raid linked to a probe into his alleged s3x trafficking case.

Diddy

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, Agnifilio said: ‘I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.’

‘And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.’

The attorney had been visiting Combs, 54, at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center where he is incarcerated pending trial.

Combs has been accused of arranging ‘Freak Offs,’ described as ‘elaborate and produced sex performances’ arranged and directed by Combs while he masturbated and often recorded them.

His indictment stated that some ‘Freak Offs’ would last for days, requiring Combs and victims to receive IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Agnifilio said his client is feeling positive about his chances in court.

‘He’s just laser-focused, he’s engaged, he’s helpful, he’s confident. We’re going through our defense as we do every day and his spirits are relatively good.’

Combs’ arrest came 10 months after allegations of sexual and other abuse against the music mogul, and an announcement from prosecutors that he was being investigated for sex trafficking.

The allegations began with a lawsuit by Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura which claimed she was beaten and raped by the rapper.

The suit was settled the day after it became public, but Combs has since been dogged by other claims.

The indictment against him also alleges he coerced and abused women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line.

Prosecutors wanted him jailed. His attorneys proposed that he be released on a $50 million bond to home detention with electronic monitoring. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky sided with the government.

In March, authorities raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Florida homes, seizing drugs, videos, and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, prosecutors said.

They said agents also seized guns and ammunition, including three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers.

A conviction on every charge would require a mandatory 15 years in prison with the possibility of a life sentence.