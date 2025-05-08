Diddy’s new lawyer says she is a survivor of s33xual assault

Nicole Westmoreland, the newest addition to Diddy’s legal team, is a survivor of s3xual assault, having been allegedly r@ped in 2001.

At the time, Westmoreland was just 19 years old and worked for a company that helped people reinstate suspended driver’s licenses.

According to Westmoreland, she was introduced to Bryan Williams, vice president of Cash Money Records, and a man named “Stone.” They invited her to make a sales pitch at Patchwerk Recording Studio in Atlanta. One evening, Westmoreland and three female friends attended a gathering at the studio. There, she encountered a man named Alfred Cleveland, a friend of Ronald Williams, the president of Cash Money Records and Bryan’s brother.

Westmoreland says that after she went to use the restroom, Cleveland offered to show her the way but instead forced her inside and r@ped her. She claims that during the assault, another man approached the bathroom door, and Cleveland allegedly instructed him to keep watch while he tried to pass her off to the other man. Westmoreland begged him not to and was eventually allowed to leave.

She later reported the incident to the police, despite threats not to do so. Cleveland was arrested and charged with r@pe, and he ultimately pled guilty to aggravated assault with intent to r@pe.

Meanwhile, Diddy has been facing multiple allegations of s3xual assault and r@pe, with several civil cases pending against him. The second day of jury selection in his federal criminal trial recently concluded, adding another 16 potential jurors, most of whom were men.