Didier Drogba: Patrice Motsepe is the best CAF President, he improved African football in a short space of time

Didier Drogba has praised CAF President Patrice Motsepe for his leadership and vision, saying African football has never seen a president make such big changes in a short space of time.

According to Drogba, Motsepe is the kind of leader who comes once in a lifetime. He has transformed the way African football is managed, improving competitions, increasing prize money, and ensuring more support for local leagues and national teams.

Drogba highlighted that Motsepe’s leadership has brought more attention to African football globally, attracting sponsors and broadcasting deals that were previously hard to come by.

Drogba said Africa is very lucky to have a president with such big goals and a clear vision to improve the sport on the continent.

He also praised Motsepe’s reforms, including plans to modernise competitions and give more opportunities to local players through new tournaments like the African Nations League, which will replace CHAN in the future.

Drogba’s comments were shared during an interview on an Ivorian sports broadcast, where he emphasized that Motsepe’s influence will be remembered for generations and that African football has entered a new era under his guidance.