DIESEL GENERATORS TO BE INSTALLED AT SOWETO, CHILENJE AND YUMBA YANGA MARKETS THIS WEEK



Today, Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba held a press briefing to update the nation on the energy situation in the country.



UPDATE ON THE DIESEL GENERATORS



✅ Government through the Ministry of Energy disclosed that the first consignment of nine (9) out 23 diesel generators procured have now arrived in the country.



✅ In this regard, the remaining 14 diesel generators are expected to arrive in the country in the coming week.



✅ The nine diesel generators that have been received so far will be installed this week beginning with two (2) at Chilenje and Nyumba Yanga markets while another two will be installed at Soweto market.



✅ Therefore, the installation of all the 23 diesel generators will be completed by 30th September, 2024.



POWER IMPORTS



✅The Permanent Secretary stated that in addition to the 168MW emergency power imports already secured from ESKOM of South Africa, as announced in the last briefing, additional 50MW of emergency power imports has now been secured from Southern African power Pool (SAPP), and started flowing on the 24th of August 2024.



✅ Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba said during this week, the nation has been experiencing power transfer constraints in the Southern Circuit via Namibia, which has resulted in reduced power imports of about 100 Mega Watts (MW), causing increased hours of load shedding in some locations.



✅In this regard, the converter fault on the Namibian power importation route was resolved at midnight (last night), and a relative network stability is expected going forward.

✅ As at today, the country’s power generation levels stand at 1,019 MW with the demand OF 2,400 MW, leaving a deficit of 1,381 MW.



✅ Government continues to work round the clock to find solutions to improve power supply and keep the wheels of our economy running.



ZESCO TARIFF APLLICATION



✅ Following the Energy Regulation Board’s (ERB) decision to reject the ZESCO emergency upward tariff application, government has taken keen interest on this matter and is seeking alternative means and ways to support ZESCO limited.



✅To this end, Government through the Ministry of Energy will announce how ZESCO will be supported following the recommendations of the Energy Regulation Board.



NET METERING



✅ And Mr. Mumba added that following the signing of the electricity Net Metering Regulations into law, ERB has now published the Net Metering and connection fees to enable the public to participate as producers and consumers of electricity on the national grid and support the country’s solar uptake.



✅ The ERB has determined k1.59 Per Kilowatt hour as the net metering tariff and that the distribution use-of-system (UOS) charge shall not exceed 39 ngwee per kilowatt hour. ERB has determined that these tariffs will apply until 31st December 2024, at which point they may be reviewed.



✅ A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed just two days ago with power china with a view to establish a robust framework for development of power projects as well as ensure stability and security of power supply.



✅ The Permanent Secretary has since appealed to energy intensive consumers to optimize production schedules and to deploy alternative sources of energy, where available, to aid grid relief