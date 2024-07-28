Different strokes for different folks

—

26.07.24-Anthony Mukwita



The Merriam-Webster dictionary has a simple description for ´musical chairs´ which I find apt.



It is “a game in which players march to music around a row of chairs numbering one less than the players and scramble for seats when the music stops.”



In plain language it also describes the game as, “a situation or series of events occurring in ´rapid change or confusing activity´.”



Looking at the description above, I tend to think that what has occurred in Zambia in recent days as President Hichilema tries to fight graft looks like musical chairs.



I am just spit-balling here and stand to be corrected by you people that are more intelligent than I am.



Take for instance the revelations in the explosive academic paper by Dr. O´Brien Kaaba of the scrapped ACC board that pointed to the fact that the graft Czar Tom Shamakamba was corrupt to the core.



Dr. Kaaba, an UNZA don also pointed a finger at the Solicitor General of Zambia Marshal Muchende alleging that, Mr. Muchende too could be a dirty ´cop´.



Dr. Kaaba´s revelation threw Zambia officialdom into instant panic with Shamakamba walking the hall of shame, head down while Muchende scampered for cover behind a law-suit against the whistleblower.



Zambia watched with abated breath, waiting to see what Don HH would do given the fact that he assumed office in 2021 riding high on the tide or promise of eradicating graft.



He said graft was endemic and almost pathological under predecessor president Edgar Lungu, he would cut its ugly head off once in office, but has he?



In one fell swoop, President Hichilema used his majestic power, scrapped the anti-graft body ACC and along with it, the most celebrated whistleblower in modern Zambian history Dr Kaaba.



Analysts, cheered first then backed down and started crying asking the following questions?



Why has the boss scrapped a board that is fighting corruption unequivocally and loudly instead of rewarding individual members e.g. Dr Kaaba?



Isn’t his action tantamount to throwing the water away along with the baby in the tub?



If Dr. Kaaba had done the right thing by exposing graft on the board why punish him?



If Dr Kaaba had fingered Muchende—who by the way has officially been or is being officially probed by ACC—why hasn’t the President asked Muchende to step aside and allow a thorough probe to go through?



Instead, the whistle blower goes under the bus, no good deed goes unpunished typically.



Something is amiss here unless ordinary people like me cannot read deep into a choreographed speech.



Just when analysts were ploughing through a pile of what could have really happened at ACC, lo and behold, another scandal at ZAMSA, the institution entrusted with buying life saving drugs for Zambia under the Ministry of Health then headed by Ms Sylvia Masebo erupts.



It turns out sixty-one trucks carrying huge 20-foot containers with drugs missed their way to the designated ZAMSA warehouse and ´wrongly´ docked at a private yard in Lusaka.



The huge inconspicuous trucks went missing for at least seven whole months according to those with inside knowledge such as Dr. Aaron Mujajati.



Seven months, a period when some people could have died for lack of medicine.



Once again, many justice seeking Zambians believed President Hichilema would crack the whip, sack the Minister of health, and scrap the ZAMSA board.



Instead, he moved Ms. Masebo to the Ministry of Lands, escaping punishment for the ´missing trucks´ and possible casualties that could have occurred while the medicine laden trucks were missing.



By now, many analysts were not totally surprised, just a tiny bit flabbergasted because at the same time, ´musical chairs´ were at play on Mr. Peter Kapala.



For those in the dark, like practically, Mr. Kapala has presided over the Energy Ministry for as long as ZESCO has failed to deliver power into your house and mine with black-outs lasting three to four days sometimes.



More darkness is yet to come I heard so you aint seen nothing yet.



Some thought our beloved President HH would sack Mr. Kapala for failing to light up Zambia, but he sent him to the Ministry of Fisheries and Water.



More like digging one hole of problems to bury another equally problematic hole according to analysts.



At the time the musical chairs were unfolding in Zambia, William Ruto, the President of Kenya had just sacked twenty-four erring cabinet ministers and forced a police chief to quit.



H.E Samia Suhulu Hassan the President of Tanzania was just sacking an erring Minister.



The point I am making is through his action or inaction here at home, President Hichilema is being seen by the 2.8 million majority Zambians that voted him into office as lacking the stamina to discipline his inner-circle when it matters the most.



They are beginning to think the once upon a time hard-nosed anti-graft champion has gone soft on the scourge is now looking the other way.



Other critics such as former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Harry Kalaba even doubt President Hichilema´s appetite to fight graft since “he has not declared his assets.”



As a student of politics, I think it´s early days for Mr. Hichilema to be doubted this grossly by his 2.8 million people base, but it’s not too late.



If he acted a little bit more decisively next time one of his close allies errs, he might just get himself back on the warm side of the bed of his sympathisers.



If he does not act, however, the political consequences would be dire.



Musical Chairs have never gotten a leader to no victory space in recent modern history.



Contact: mukwitachina@gmail.com