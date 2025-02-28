Digging frenzy in Chunga as residents dig up road in search of minerals



THERE was a digging frenzy in Lusaka’s Chunga compound after a group of residents tore up a gravel road because they were convinced that they had found valuable minerals beneath the surface.





It all started on Wednesday, when an unknown man and woman approached a 69 year old resident of Lilanda Site Five, asking to borrow a hoe.



The duo claimed that they wanted to dig for minerals along a nearby road.





But the elderly woman who was suspicious of the duo’s intention, refused to give out her hoe.



But the pair didn’t give up and simply walked over to the old woman’s neighbour’s house and managed to borrow a hoe and got to work.



At first, no one paid much attention to them but as they continued digging, curiosity spread through the neighborhood.





People began gathering, whispering among themselves and asking what they were looking for, was it Gold or Copper or some rare mineral that could change their lives overnight?



One by one, young men and women picked up sticks, hoes and whatever tools they could find to join in the digging.





The quiet road soon turned into a mining site with people digging feverishly because they were convinced they were about to strike it rich.



By 19:00 hours the very day, the scene was chaotic as neighbours watching in shock, children running around and excited screams! filled the air.





The road, once smooth, was now covered in large holes. But just as the frenzy reached its peak, reality struck.



A concerned resident had reported the activity to the police and within minutes, officers from Matero Police Station arrived at the scene.





At the sight of flashing lights and uniformed officers, the new “miners” dropped their tools and scattered in all directions, leaving behind their half dug holes and unanswered questions.



Police secured the area and officials from the Ministry of Mines arrived to collect samples, hoping to determine whether there were actually valuable minerals underground or if the entire incident was based on nothing more than rumours and excitement.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service through its public relations officer Rae Hamoonga urged the public to avoid illegal mining warning that such activities were dangerous and against the law.





Hamoonga also encouraged citizens to report any similar incidents before things spiral out of control.



