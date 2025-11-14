DIGNIFIED BURIAL  EXPERT MAKEBI ZULU WONDERS WHY DIESEL  IS EXPENSIVE IN ZAMBIA

MAKEBI ZULU WONDERS WHY DIESEL ⛽ IS EXPENSIVE IN ZAMBIA



He Writes  



Fellow Citizens,



It is both unacceptable and deeply concerning that diesel, an essential commodity for our transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors, is not only prohibitively expensive but increasingly unavailable to the Zambian people.





When the UPND was in opposition, they made a solemn pledge to the nation, to eliminate middlemen from the fuel procurement chain and thereby reduce fuel costs. That pledge was not mere political rhetoric, it was a commitment to economic justice and transparency.





Today, we must ask: what has become of that promise?



Where are the reforms that were meant to dismantle the opaque networks inflating fuel prices?





Why are the Zambian farmer, the bus driver, the entrepreneur, and the ordinary citizen still bearing the burden of inefficiency and inflated costs?





The absence of diesel on the market is not merely an inconvenience; it is a national crisis. It stifles productivity, drives inflation, and undermines the very foundation of our economy. Leadership must be measured not by slogans, but by delivery. The people deserve answers, not excuses.





As a Presidential Contender, I stand with every Zambian demanding accountability, transparency, and urgent action. We must restore integrity to our supply chains and ensure that essential commodities are accessible and affordable to all.





A possible solution is to immediately audit the fuel procurement process and publish the findings. This must be followed by the establishment of a transparent, competitive tender system that excludes intermediaries and prioritises direct government-to-government contracts. Such a system would reduce costs, ensure consistent supply, and restore public confidence.



The time for truth is now.



MZ