By Oliver Chisenga

OUR role as an Alliance partner is to make sure the UPND government delivers on its campaign promises because if they fail we would also have failed, says Mwenya Musenge.

And Musenge says the 10 purported defectors from NDC who joined the UPND last Thursday ceased to members of his party last year.

Addressing the press at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka on Saturday, Musenge said State House had now retained its dignity following its abuse in the previous government where it was a haven if illicit activities.

He however, said all the misdeeds by the previous government cannot be corrected in the short period of time President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have been at the helm of government.

“All the misdeeds by the previous administration cannot be corrected within three months. It’s practically impossible, nangu lifumo line (even a pregnancy) takes about nine months for a child to be born. So we need to give this administration time. For me and the NDC we are satisfied at the rate things are going,” he said. “And what we need to do is give him the support…State House today is now worthy of the State House. It became a playing ground [under the PF]. Dignity evaporated but now the dignity and value of that office has been restored. So for us in NDC we are saying mwabombeni ba (well done Mr) President. Please continue on that trajectory of remolding our country.”

And Musenge has urged the UPND Alliance partners not to allow members trotting from one partner party to another.

He said the issues of Fr Richard Luonde and nine other purported members of the NDC should serve as lesson to all alliance partners.

Musenge said allowing frustrated individual members trotting from one party to the other within the alliance would compromise the

integrity of the coalition.

“This would compromise the integrity of the alliance, discourage members, create unnecessary confusion and send wrong signals to the general populace of the country,” he said.

Musenge added that the joint UPND-NDC meeting held on Friday reaffirmed his party’s solid partnership in the alliance.

He noted that under the UPND administration there was calm in the country unlike in the PF government.

“In the previous administration we were being ruled by cadres, the police were failing to perform their duties because of cadres. There was a complete breakdown of law and order in the country. Probably the country was on autopilot. But today, people are able to move free, talk freely. There is sanity. That’s a very big achievement,” said Musenge.