DIPLOMACY OR DEFLECTION? A Critical Analysis of the Zambian Government’s Response to the Medicine Theft Scandal



What's more DANGEROUS to national sovereignty between a PUBLIC statement or STOLEN medicine?





In light of recent arrests and Minister Haimbe's appeal for DIPLOMATIC DECORUM, this analysis examines the Zambian government's position amidst one of the most damning health sector corruption scandals in recent history.





1. Government’s Emphasis on Formal Diplomatic ChannelsMinister Haimbe is right in INVOKING the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) to remind foreign diplomats to communicate concerns through formal, private channels.



That is standard diplomatic procedure — public rebukes might appear confrontational or perceived as undermining sovereignty or disrespecting host governments.





CRITICAL VIEW:While this is a valid reminder, the TIMING is politically sensitive. The government is facing a CREDIBILITY crisis due to confirmed large-scale THEFT of medicines — including 27 individuals from within the Ministry of Health.





In such a context, international partners may FEEL justified in PUBLICLY expressing concern, especially if past PRIVATE engagements FAILED to bring RESULTS or prompt government action.



So, while diplomatic PROTOCOL matters, invoking it NOW risks being seen NOT as a defense of sovereignty, but as DEFLECTION from the real issue: systemic CORRUPTION and FAILED internal oversight control. In this context, calling for “diplomatic decorum” in the middle of a CORRUPT health system may come across LESS as a commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) Protocol and MORE as a strategic effort to control the Corruption narrative.





2. Government’s Anti-Corruption PostureThe joint press briefing by Ministers Mwiimbu, Muchima, Haimbe and Professor Roma Chilengi, coupled with the involvement of *PriceWaterhouseCoopers” in a forensic audit, signals a coordinated and serious stance.





The arrests suggest POLITICAL WILL to confront corruption.

CRITICAL VIEW:Still, the fact that INSIDERS from the Ministry of Health are at the center of the scandal exposes profound FAILURES in institutional oversight and accountability.





When DONORS are helping fund public healthcare and essential medicines vanish into PRIVATE pockets, it’s not just Zambian citizens who are betrayed — it’s also the international community that stood in solidarity.





CRITICS might rightly argue:This decisive action appears REACTIVE — seemingly spurred by EXTERNAL pressure from civil society and DONORS, rather than proactive governance.



ARRESTS, while dramatic, do NOT equal reform. Without prosecutions, ASSET RECOVERY and systemic OVERHAUL, this risks becoming a public relations exercise rather than a turning point.





3. Diplomatic Communication vs. Public Transparency



Haimbe’s plea essentially amounts to: “Let’s DISCUSS THIS BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.” But in matters of democratic ACCOUNTABILITY — especially when DONOR AID and public health are at stake, transparency is NOT optional. It’s a CIVIC obligation.





CRITICAL VIEW:If AID is suspended or conditions applied, Zambians deserve to KNOW WHY. Life-saving drugs are disappearing, hospitals are suffering shortages and lives are on the line.



Citizens have the right to understand WHY their health system is failing and who is responsible?Diplomats are NOT just guests; they are representatives of TAXPAYERS who demand ACCOUNTABILITY for their nations’ contributions.





SILENCE helps no one EXCEPT the CORRUPT.



SUMMARY The government’s position reveals:



☑️A defensive posture in response to damaging internal revelations.

☑️An effort to manage the fallout through controlled diplomatic channels rather than public engagement.

☑️A delicate balancing act between sovereignty and accountability and one that appears to be tipping in the wrong direction.





MY QUESTION: Would it be better if aid was cut silently, WITHOUT explaining to Zambians why? This strikes at the very heart of the issue: the conflict between DIPLOMACY and public RIGHT to know.





CONCLUSION



Let’s be HONEST: if “diplomacy” means CUTTING AID QUIETLY while life-saving medicines vanish from hospital shelves, who does that protect? The government? Or the guilty?Silence is NOT diplomacy when lives are at STAKE. Zambians don’t need shadows behind closed doors….they need the TRUTH, loud and clear.





If 27 Ministry of Health officials are IMPLICATED, then transparency is no longer a luxury, it’s a lifeline.



Calling for “FORMAL CHANNELS” might sound diplomatic and neat in a briefing room, but ACCOUNTABILITY should NEVER come with a MUTE button. Donors have every RIGHT to raise their VOICES when the drugs they fund end up on the BLACK MARKET instead of in the hands of the SICK and vulnerable.





Let’s ask the REAL QUESTION: What’s more DANGEROUS to national sovereignty between a PUBLIC statement or STOLEN medicine? You can’t demand silent DIPLOMACY while people are loudly SUFFERING. If diplomacy means SWEEPING corruption under the rug, then maybe the rug is the real problem.





Zambians don’t just deserve “engagement behind closed doors.”They deserve TRUTH.



They deserve JUSTICE.They deserve working HOSPITALS.Let’s NOT hide behind ‘procedure’ while patients DIE waiting for medicine that was never meant to disappear.



